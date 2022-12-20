Home Business Bper concludes treasury share purchase plan for free allocation to personnel
Business

Bper concludes treasury share purchase plan for free allocation to personnel

by admin
Bper concludes treasury share purchase plan for free allocation to personnel

BPER Banca announced that, “on 15 December 2022, the program for the purchase of ordinary treasury shares – launched on 7 December 2022 and disclosed to the market in the press release issued on 6 December 2022 – in the context of the incentive system concluded MBO 2022, as well as any severance payments. The purchases were made within the terms authorized by the BPER Banca Shareholders’ Meeting of 20 April 2022”.

At the same time, Bper provided “the details of the purchases made also pursuant to art. 113-ter of Legislative Decree 24

February 1998 no. 58 (TUF), as well as art. 5 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and of the art. 2 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016″.

To be precise, “in the 7 days of execution of the program (7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 December 2022), BPER Banca has

purchased overall – through Equita Sim SpA, the intermediary in charge of executing the program – no. 750,000 BPER Banca SpA ordinary shares, equal to approximately 0.07% of the share capital, for a total value of Euro 1,441,097.00 at an average purchase price per share of Euro 1.9215″.

“The purchase operations were carried out in compliance with the provisions of articles 2357 and 2357-

ter and following of the Civil Code and the limits in terms of number of shares and consideration indicated by

authorizations of the competent corporate bodies to deliberate.

Pursuant to art. 132 of the TUF and art. 144-bis of the Issuers’ Regulations and subsequent amendments, the purchases were made on the regulated market Euronext Milan (formerly Mercato Telematico Azionario), according to the operating procedures established for such transactions in the organization and management regulations of the market itself”.

See also  Evergrande crisis expert: China's real estate crazy era is over | Evergrande Real Estate | Debt Crisis | Chinese Economy

“The purchase methods have also been implemented in compliance with the conditions and restrictions pursuant to art.

5 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and in the articles 2, 3, and 4 of EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. The daily volume of purchases did not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of BPER Banca ordinary shares traded in the 20 trading days preceding the dates of purchase, in accordance with the article

3, paragraph 3, lett. b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

You may also like

European stock exchanges hit by sell-offs, fears of...

EU natural gas price ceiling agreement reached

Japan’s self-developed 2nm process TSMC leader stated: 5nm...

Bank of Japan shocks the markets: Tokyo stock...

Tesla’s Berlin factory output is far less than...

Mps and the ESG commitment: Standard Ethics confirms...

Spot support may continue to weaken and short-term...

Elon Musk poll: the majority want him to...

Caring for the liquidity at the end of...

Tim: Stock up (+3%) in Piazza Affari waiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy