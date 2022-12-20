BPER Banca announced that, “on 15 December 2022, the program for the purchase of ordinary treasury shares – launched on 7 December 2022 and disclosed to the market in the press release issued on 6 December 2022 – in the context of the incentive system concluded MBO 2022, as well as any severance payments. The purchases were made within the terms authorized by the BPER Banca Shareholders’ Meeting of 20 April 2022”.

At the same time, Bper provided “the details of the purchases made also pursuant to art. 113-ter of Legislative Decree 24

February 1998 no. 58 (TUF), as well as art. 5 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and of the art. 2 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016″.

To be precise, “in the 7 days of execution of the program (7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 December 2022), BPER Banca has

purchased overall – through Equita Sim SpA, the intermediary in charge of executing the program – no. 750,000 BPER Banca SpA ordinary shares, equal to approximately 0.07% of the share capital, for a total value of Euro 1,441,097.00 at an average purchase price per share of Euro 1.9215″.

“The purchase operations were carried out in compliance with the provisions of articles 2357 and 2357-

ter and following of the Civil Code and the limits in terms of number of shares and consideration indicated by

authorizations of the competent corporate bodies to deliberate.

Pursuant to art. 132 of the TUF and art. 144-bis of the Issuers’ Regulations and subsequent amendments, the purchases were made on the regulated market Euronext Milan (formerly Mercato Telematico Azionario), according to the operating procedures established for such transactions in the organization and management regulations of the market itself”.

“The purchase methods have also been implemented in compliance with the conditions and restrictions pursuant to art.

5 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and in the articles 2, 3, and 4 of EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. The daily volume of purchases did not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of BPER Banca ordinary shares traded in the 20 trading days preceding the dates of purchase, in accordance with the article

3, paragraph 3, lett. b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.