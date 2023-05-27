Bridge over the Strait: the left is blabbering, but the Prodi government liked it

Bridge over the Strait, when Prodi was there people liked the project

The story of the Bridge over the Strait given Roman times, when they tried to build a pontoon bridge to cross it. It was a way to Africa – and specifically – to the adversary Carthage. A lot of time has passed since then, but in all these centuries nothing has been done about it. And if there is one constant that characterizes Italy as a country, it is that it sometimes wins the World Cup and periodically announces that it will build the bridge over the Strait.

The story is well known but there are some fixed points: the right he wants to do it while there left no. With each new government this is a refrain that is heard, only the roles change, namely who is in government and who is in the opposition. Lastly (it seems) that we get serious. A few days ago there was the green light in the Senate. It will be there longest in the worldsingle span, with an estimated cost of approx 13.5 billion of Euro. The Minister of Infrastructure, Matthew Salvinispeculated that it might be passable for the 2032. The current longest bridge (1,991 meters) in the world is in Japan and is called Akashi Kailkp Bridge.

Technically a law decree has been made which reactivates the Strait of Messina Company which was established way back in 1981 and was then put into liquidation by the Monti government which had first transformed it into a company in house. This company, which is instrumental in the realization, is 51% owned by the Ministry of Economy who therefore has the right to indicate the chairman and the managing director. The corporate composition also sees Anas, Rfi and the Regions of Sicily and Calabria. The control activity is instead delegated to the Ministry of Infrastructure which, if necessary, can be expressed by a commissioner.

Subscribe to the newsletter

