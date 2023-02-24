Buying a car is the first and foremost way to declare your autonomy and control over time usage. In sparsely populated areas or suburbs it’s the only way to move freely as public transport can only be checked once in a few hours. Car ownership is a significant part of your budget, as apart from the initial cost, the inspection, care, and detail replacements will also cost a lot. However, the freedom it gives is priceless, thus, it’s just worth checking for another way of getting a car – a car auction.

Car auctions are getting more and more popular as you get a decent car with an affordable price tag. Some may claim that buying through the dealer is a smarter choice, but that’s just a common misconception, as they, too, buy the car at the action and resell it adding the percentage for a profit.

How to get ready for a car purchase from the auction?

1. Be realistic

Car auctions aren’t about new cars at half the price. Be realistic about what you are about to buy. Of course, there are really decent examples, without major problems, however, many of them have breakages, specific conditions, etc. You need to understand that you will have to spend money to make the condition of the car better and that more than a few details will have to be replaced. If you are not ready for the complication, think twice before taking part in it.

2. Haste makes waste

Buying a car, even a pre-owned one, doesn’t tolerate the rush of any kind. First, some homework is to be done:

The company – scan the local area for the companies that organize car auctions, analyze their website and all the presented information. Make sure they give an opportunity to check a car at the physical location, this is a clear trust sign. Besides, study their ‘geography’ – the more locations they have, the more reliability it implies Another important moment to satisfy our need for safety – the schedule, whether it is planned in advance and held regularly. For instance, SCA public auction has grown to more than 200 locations and keeps on extending its horizons. Such development adds confidence in the efficiency of their work, along with permanent weekly auctions.

– scan the local area for the companies that organize car auctions, analyze their website and all the presented information. Make sure they give an opportunity to check a car at the physical location, this is a clear trust sign. Besides, study their ‘geography’ – the more locations they have, the more reliability it implies Another important moment to satisfy our need for safety – the schedule, whether it is planned in advance and held regularly. For instance, SCA public auction has grown to more than 200 locations and keeps on extending its horizons. Such development adds confidence in the efficiency of their work, along with permanent weekly auctions. The make of the car – after defining the right auction house, learn what they have on offer regarding your desire. It is always beneficial to have a choice, the bigger – the better, as there are more chances to find what you need.

– after defining the right auction house, learn what they have on offer regarding your desire. It is always beneficial to have a choice, the bigger – the better, as there are more chances to find what you need. The budget – setting the budget is a “must” if you don’t want to be left penniless. The total cost you can spend consists of transport fees, auction company fees, additional repairs and details, taxes, etc. After you define the total, you will know the edge of bids within safe limits. Bidding is like a game, if you’re competitive, you risk losing a lot because of the excitement.

3. Pre-sale stage

Check the car – online photos are informative, and the description of a car is always quite precise with the details, however, the tangibility matters a lot. You may need to ‘feel’ the car and touch the seats, and the wheel. Besides, it’s a good chance to inspect other ‘online-invisible’ flaws.

4. HPI check

HPI check will add another layer of security, as it’s a chance to look into the car’s past. Such an inspection has a low price – around 20$, however, it gives full insight into the history of a particular vehicle: if there are any loans, if it is stolen or has the plates changed, the number of owners, etc.

5. Sale stage

Bidding is quite an exciting experience if you try the live session. From the car-only matter, it turns into a competition, where you want to win. However, it’s important to remember the borderline of your budget, otherwise, you will not win a lot.

Sale stages may vary in style, as the options depend on your subscription plan. Live bidding may be accessible only for those who have a Premium or Expert plan, so check for the rules in advance.

Beware, that you can’t pay less than the reserved price. Some car owners set the minimum price to get for a car. So, if your winning bid is 5500, but the owner sets 6000, then you will need to pay extra.

6. After-sale stage

The after-sale stage is the most anticipated one: you pay for the car and expect its delivery, depending on the location.

Buying a car from the auction is one of the best decisions, as you get the vehicle, and freedom, and don’t need to break the bank. Sure thing, the car may need another careful inspection and help from the mechanic, however, even the new car doesn’t last long being new, and needs the same care. If you are still in two minds, just risk it to make the most out of your independence and mobility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

