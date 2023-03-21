Home Business Cars, EU gives in to Germany: save e-fuel engines from the ban to 2035
Business

Cars, EU gives in to Germany: save e-fuel engines from the ban to 2035

by admin
Cars, EU gives in to Germany: save e-fuel engines from the ban to 2035

The European Commission has proposed allowing the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 but only if they run on climate-neutral e-fuels. Thus Reuters refers to a document published today according to which the EU would have given in to German pressure.

The Commission has suggested that such vehicles could be among those allowed from 2035, but their technology must be able to prevent them from circulating if other fuels are used.

See also  Stock exchanges, the EU tries to rebound after the knockout: Anima and Tenaris shine in Milan

You may also like

Losers of the bank merger – CS creditors...

Opinions and Advice for Investing in Brick

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

“So far we only have the risks, but...

Mara Venier freezes Pupo: “Your success with women?...

Ex stock trader became influencer of Deutsche Bank

“Dove-style” interest rate hike VS “hawk-style” suspension of...

Does not necessarily give three more interest rate...

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023: everything is ready...

Credit Suisse: Winners and losers of the deal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy