9
The European Commission has proposed allowing the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 but only if they run on climate-neutral e-fuels. Thus Reuters refers to a document published today according to which the EU would have given in to German pressure.
The Commission has suggested that such vehicles could be among those allowed from 2035, but their technology must be able to prevent them from circulating if other fuels are used.
See also Stock exchanges, the EU tries to rebound after the knockout: Anima and Tenaris shine in Milan