The government is giving a new boost to incentives for the purchase of non-polluting cars. The measures launched by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti – the Dpcm also got the green light from the Mef – reshape the bonuses with an extra-incentive of 50% for those with an income of less than 30,000 euros: the discount will go up for electric cars to € 4,500 without scrapping and € 7,500 with scrapping, for hybrids € 3,000 without scrapping and € 6,000 with scrapping.

The number of beneficiaries of bonuses for electric cars, which are currently rarely used, has been extended to rental companies and corporate fleets. The new measures meet, at least in part, the demands of the automotive supply chain, but the incentives alone – companies and trade unions agree – are not enough to support the transition to electricity. «The measures adopted are opportune because they correct some errors in setting the incentives provided for by the decree of 6 April. We hope that the new executive will continue on the path of the Draghi government by banning any ideological approach ”, comments Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Centro Studi Promotor.

Unrae, which has strongly insisted on the need to extend incentives to rental companies, thanks Minister Giorgetti and the Government “for an intervention that goes in the right direction”. «Thanks to this measure – explains director Andrea Cardinali – the full use of the available funds will finally be guaranteed and a residual amount of over 300 million euros at the end of the year will be avoided. Given that the Dpcm path has been chosen, we hope that the technical implementation times of the provision will be reduced to a minimum to avoid an excessive slowdown in the fleet market ”.

A positive sign – Cardinali observes – also on the infrastructure front, even if the road is still very long. “It is essential that the discussion on the forms of financing necessary to accompany the industrial system towards the transition to sustainable motorization be resumed,” said Ferdinando Uliano, national secretary of the Fim Cisl. For Gianluca Ficco, Uilm’s Auto coordinator, «the ability to attract investments in innovative technologies and finance conversions in that part of the production chain linked to the internal combustion engine will be decisive. We ask for an urgent review of the social safety nets that are insufficient to cope with the double emergency of the transition and the supply crisis ”.

Even Simone Marinelli, Auto coordinator for Fiom, argues that “incentives alone are not enough to relaunch the sector and the fund for the automotive sector continues to be eroded, which is already insufficient in terms of the quantity of resources and the absence of useful tools to guide the ecological transition and safeguarding employment ”. The Anfia appreciates the fact that “the resources destined for the industrial policy measures envisaged by the automotive fund have finally been implemented” and hopes that “the resources allocated to the sector for the transition will not be ‘cannibalized’ in the coming months for ‘fear ‘of a residual at the end of the year ».