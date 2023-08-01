Caterpillar: account beyond expectations and stock up 7%

0
Caterpillar posted profits above expectations on solid equipment demand, while managing concerns about a slowdown in global economic activity.
In the second fiscal quarter, the American company reported profits and adjusted revenues higher than forecasts by analysts, with an increase in demand in all the main business segments.
Shares of the company rallied 7% to a record $284 on Wall Street.
