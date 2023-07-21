Challenge between Blackrock and Igneo for the Rovigo regasification terminal

Listen to the audio version of the article

Control of the Rovigo regasification terminal becomes a challenge between the Australian investor Igneo Infrastructure Partners and the American Blackrock.

The shareholding reorganization of the Adriatic LNG group, the company that owns the offshore regasification plant off the coast of Veneto, the most important plant for the import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) in Italy with a capacity of around 9 billion cubic meters each year, is coming to an end. After the offers arrived in mid-July…

