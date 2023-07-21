Home » Challenge between Blackrock and Igneo for the Rovigo regasification terminal
Business

Challenge between Blackrock and Igneo for the Rovigo regasification terminal

by admin
Challenge between Blackrock and Igneo for the Rovigo regasification terminal

Listen to the audio version of the article

Control of the Rovigo regasification terminal becomes a challenge between the Australian investor Igneo Infrastructure Partners and the American Blackrock.

The shareholding reorganization of the Adriatic LNG group, the company that owns the offshore regasification plant off the coast of Veneto, the most important plant for the import of LNG (liquefied natural gas) in Italy with a capacity of around 9 billion cubic meters each year, is coming to an end. After the offers arrived in mid-July…

See also  New wave of landings in Lampedusa. Migrants, 700 arrivals in less than 24 hours

You may also like

British CPI hits 1-year low as Tesla and...

Galeria Kaufhof: Management wants more luxury brands and...

Cdp-Anfir protocol for subsidized finance interventions in favor...

Deutsche Bahn is struggling with signal box malfunctions...

Tourism Industry’s Strong Recovery Surpasses Expectations with Shift...

The summer of record flights: skyrocketing prices and...

Pitchdeck: Startup from Darmstadt brings 3D content to...

Passengers at Las Américas International Airport Complain About...

Resolution 19 of 07/18/2023 – Approval of the...

Citizens’ allowance: Every second person receives money from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy