ShandongXinhua Pharmaceutical(00719) opened high and moved low at the beginning of the session, falling by about 17% at one point. At the same time, the company’s A shares briefly turned green. Today, in response to issues such as azvudine and ibuprofen, Xinhua Pharmaceutical replied that the company had not disclosed any material information that should have been disclosed. As of press time, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical fell 12.28% to 12 Hong Kong dollars, with a turnover of 428 million Hong Kong dollars.

Today, on the interactive platform of the exchange, in response to issues such as azvudine and ibuprofen, Xinhua Pharmaceutical replied that the company did not disclose any major information that should be disclosed. On the evening of December 13, Xinhua Pharmaceutical continued to issue a clarification announcement on stock price fluctuations, stating that the company has no information that should be disclosed but has not been disclosed, and there have been no major changes in its operating conditions and internal and external operating environments. Previously, the company stated that many production lines are currently at full capacity, and they are working overtime to produce ibuprofen, vitamin C and other urgently needed drugs in the market. At present, the company has not commercialized or sold ursodeoxycholic acid drugs for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones to the market.

