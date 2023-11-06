ChatGPT maker attracts developers with new features and discounts

0
According to the information, developers will in future have the opportunity to program customized software bots, so-called GPTs, for specific tasks. For example, they could book flights largely independently. “At some point you’re just going to tell the computer what you want and it’s going to do all those tasks for you,” company founder Sam Altman said in his opening remarks.
