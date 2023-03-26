Home Business China resolutely opposes U.S. “forced sale” of TikTok, U.S. congressional hearing criticized as “political farce”_China Net Client-news.china.com.cn
China resolutely opposes U.S. "forced sale" of TikTok, U.S. congressional hearing criticized as "political farce"

  1. China resolutely opposes U.S. “forced sale” of TikTok, U.S. congressional hearing criticized as “political farce” – Teller Report Teller Report news.china.com.cn
  2. TikTok CEO Zhou Shouzi, who was frequently deflated at the U.S. Congressional hearings, became a “hero” in China Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. Fact Check | Quick Facts: Five Questions About ByteDance and TikTok radio free asia
  4. TikTok storm: Why do some countries see Chinese tech companies as a security risk? BBC
  5. What is the origin of the CEO? How much is it worth? The latest report reveals the old background of Douyin, and Blinken’s one sentence foretells its ending (2) SOH_NEWS_CN
  6. View full coverage on Google News
