Citroën has decided to redesign its logo and to reveal it in public for the first time on a brand new concept. The show car, in fact, is planned to anticipate what the stylistic language of the French brand of Stellantis will be in the coming years. The logo as it appears in the first images released on the eve of the concept is intended to reinterpret the classic double chevron of the brand in a naturally more modern key and above all with a more digital logic. The novelty of extreme importance for the brand will be available on the new models in the range from mid-2023.

This is Citroën’s 10th gearbox in more than 100 years

It is the tenth time, starting from its beginnings in 1919, that the transalpine brand has changed its symbol. That logo, they explain in Citroën, illustrates the will to accelerate the future mission towards accessible electric mobility and it is therefore time to adopt a new, more modern and contemporary look. The new identity of the brand represents the progress that for the French brand means hosting users on board who expect cutting-edge cars, but also a driving experience that with the electric transition will be increasingly accessible, but also comfortable and pleasant.

The new identity will be extended to dealerships

The reinterpretation of the symbol which, as mentioned, is characterized by greater visual simplicity and better integration with digital interfaces, will be accompanied by a brand identity that will extend to all points of contact with Citroen, from dealerships to on-board documentation. and all company buildings. While remaining faithful to the roots of the Citroen brand aims to reinterpret its identity in a decidedly more modern key, the French brand of Stellantis launches a clear message for the electric future: we will always remain faithful to the spirit of the brand, but changing the current status quo.

The logo developed by Stellantis Global Design

Based on the mission that Citroen has given itself in recent years to create ever more daring solutions that in fact make electric mobility more accessible, continuing to look at things in an increasingly different way and determined to demonstrate to potential future buyers as well as to them. themselves that no one and nothing is able to convey as Citroen will do in the future. Developed by the internal design team, the new brand of the French carmaker also benefited from the experience of the Stellantis Design Studio and the operating agency within the group, namely Global Brand Design.