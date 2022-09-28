Home Business Citroën changes its double chevron logo and unveils it with a brand new concept
Business

Citroën changes its double chevron logo and unveils it with a brand new concept

by admin
Citroën changes its double chevron logo and unveils it with a brand new concept

Citroën has decided to redesign its logo and to reveal it in public for the first time on a brand new concept. The show car, in fact, is planned to anticipate what the stylistic language of the French brand of Stellantis will be in the coming years. The logo as it appears in the first images released on the eve of the concept is intended to reinterpret the classic double chevron of the brand in a naturally more modern key and above all with a more digital logic. The novelty of extreme importance for the brand will be available on the new models in the range from mid-2023.

This is Citroën’s 10th gearbox in more than 100 years

It is the tenth time, starting from its beginnings in 1919, that the transalpine brand has changed its symbol. That logo, they explain in Citroën, illustrates the will to accelerate the future mission towards accessible electric mobility and it is therefore time to adopt a new, more modern and contemporary look. The new identity of the brand represents the progress that for the French brand means hosting users on board who expect cutting-edge cars, but also a driving experience that with the electric transition will be increasingly accessible, but also comfortable and pleasant.

The new identity will be extended to dealerships

The reinterpretation of the symbol which, as mentioned, is characterized by greater visual simplicity and better integration with digital interfaces, will be accompanied by a brand identity that will extend to all points of contact with Citroen, from dealerships to on-board documentation. and all company buildings. While remaining faithful to the roots of the Citroen brand aims to reinterpret its identity in a decidedly more modern key, the French brand of Stellantis launches a clear message for the electric future: we will always remain faithful to the spirit of the brand, but changing the current status quo.

The logo developed by Stellantis Global Design

Based on the mission that Citroen has given itself in recent years to create ever more daring solutions that in fact make electric mobility more accessible, continuing to look at things in an increasingly different way and determined to demonstrate to potential future buyers as well as to them. themselves that no one and nothing is able to convey as Citroen will do in the future. Developed by the internal design team, the new brand of the French carmaker also benefited from the experience of the Stellantis Design Studio and the operating agency within the group, namely Global Brand Design.

Find out more

You may also like

iPhone 14 Pro Max wins “Best Screen Phone”...

Istat, in September confidence declining for families and...

U.S. has emerged as the biggest winner in...

New PICO 4 VR all-in-one machine released, priced...

Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -1%. Treasury yields...

Samsung Galaxy S23+ high-definition renderings exposed

Smart # 1, everything there is to know...

Snapdragon XR2 Helps PICO 4 Series All-in-One VR...

In September, business and household confidence slipped

Bionic front dual main camera, the first choice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy