It is a historic record for Made in Italy food exports to festive tables around the world, which for the Christmas and New Year period alone reaches 5.3 billion euros, up 20% on last year.

This is what emerges from the Coldiretti financial statements on the basis of projections on Istat data of foreign trade relating to the month of December 2022.

Coldiretti underlines that the value of exports of all the most typical festive products has increased by double figures, from sparkling wine (+23%) driven by Prosecco (+26%), to panettone (+13%), but with Also in demand are Made in Italy caviar (+36% growth on international markets) and traditional stuffed pastas of the cold period such as tortellini and cappelletti (+13%). The demand for Italian cheeses is also on the rise, recording an increase in the value of exports of 18%, as is that of hams, sausages and cured meats (+7%).

Leading the ranking this Christmas abroad, however, is Italian sparkling wine, so much so that it drives the entire wine sector for which there is an overall increase of 12% in export value.

At the end of the year, the Italian agri-food sector reached the historic record in exports of 60 billion for the whole of 2022. The success of exports also pushes the overall value of the agri-food chain which in 2022 became Italy’s first wealth, for a value of 580 billion euros with an increase of 7% compared to the previous year.