Home » Conte freezes Schlein: “Alliance with the Democratic Party out of place. The wide field does not exist”
Business

by admin
Conte in Puglia from Vespa: “I don’t see any turning point on the war in Ukraine Schlein”

Guerra Ukrainewide field, strategic alliances, relationship with the Pd and Pnrr: the leader of the Five Stars movement Giuseppe Conte intervenes across the board in the last cycle of interviews of the political review “Forum in Masseria” by Bruno Vespa staged in Manduria (Puglia). On the first point Conte he declares: “I note that we are not on the war, I don’t see any turning points on the part of the Democratic Party: I trust that there may be because up to now the party has continued on the warlike line, obviously when it comes to concretely voting for the various provisions”.

“Since we are at war by now, indirectly but I fear directly in a while, we too are here, I say that we have every right to sit down at a table and we cannot offer Zelensky a blank billfor him to tell us how and when he wants to make peace, if he wants to make it, under what conditions, if he wants to get to Moscow or if Putin has to win”, Conte remarked.

