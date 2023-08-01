Home » “Covid, 10 deaths a day but the government minimizes. The CDX with the deniers”
"Covid, 10 deaths a day but the government minimizes. The CDX with the deniers"

"Covid, 10 deaths a day but the government minimizes. The CDX with the deniers"

“The government does not implement the vaccination plan which has no economic coverage. And I am talking about all vaccinations, even those of childhood”

“The spread of Covid is low right now and the impact on our lives is limited, but even if almost nobody talks about it, there are about ten people who die from the virus every day. I’m talking about frail, elderly people with pathologies multiple who perhaps have not been vaccinated or have done so only once without completing the necessary cycle”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the virologist of the University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. “We can say that we have acquired a sort of hybrid immunity between vaccines and Covid infections which, however, covers us only partially and not completely. The catch is that Covid changes continuously and does not give a healed person that protection forever like other diseases infectious diseases such as measles”.

Does the Meloni government have responsibilities? “Since the beginning, even in the most acute and dramatic phase, the center-right has always been less inclined to make decisions that are not easy but necessary such as the lockdown. There are three aspects at stake: the health, the psychological and the economic one and each party it governs in different ways. It is not easy to talk about it today also because the share of revisionists on the real gravity of the emergency is growing. We try to forget the bad things”.

