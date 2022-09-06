Cyberoo, an innovative SME listed on the EGM market and specialized in cyber security for companies, has signed a strategic partnership with Windtre, through its Windtre Business brand.
The agreement will allow Cyberoo to strengthen itself especially in the MDR (Managed Detection & Response) services segment and WINDTRE to further enrich its corporate cybersecurity offer with new consulting services on advanced IT security and constant monitoring of technological infrastructures.
