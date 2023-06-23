Home » Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia, radical chic forerunner
Business

Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia, radical chic forerunner

by admin
Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia, radical chic forerunner

Dacia Maraini and Alberto Moravia

Dacia Maraini praises Alberto Moravia protected from fascism

In the recent traces of the themes of maturity, that of the writer Alberto Moravia has emerged, among others and specifically the analysis of his debut novel, “The Indifferent” published in 1929. Dacia Maraini, who was Moravia’s companion but not wife as opposed to Elsa Morante and Carmen Llera, took the opportunity to leap out again, with an interview given to “Il Fatto Quotidiano”. The elderly writer is still very active in the Italian intellectual panorama thanks to her almost continuous utterances in all fields. The latest on the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconitriggered further controversy, so much so that it had to take a quick step back. We talked about it here

The occasion of the interview with “Il Fatto” was naturally seized to make another panegyric by Alberto Moravia. One question was particularly illuminating: “Did Moravia also influence his literary production? “Coming from a writer’s family, my biggest inspiration was my father. My grandmother wrote novels, I myself started at the age of 13 in the school newspaper and at 17 I already threw away my first book published after the age of 20. Alberto’s influences on me are profound but another level, he was an example compared to society, on having clear ideas, criticizing power and always being on the side of the losers and those who suffer injustice. His intellectual honesty marked me ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wall Street: resilient economy, even too much. Not good news for the Fed. And for the markets

You may also like

Cheung Kong says it has acquired more than...

Climate and environmental protection: sustainability in companies

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Eni with Var Energi acquires Neptune: operation worth...

ū(00709)չPT Creative Retail Amerta ȫѷйɱ_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

Habeck gives green light for sale of Viessmann...

The ratification of the ESM: an Italian comedy

The flagpole on the small shopping cart is...

Milan, the judges cancel the birth certificate of...

Subsidiary of Giordano International (00709) intends to acquire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy