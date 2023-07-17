Home » Danone explores legal options against Russia
Business

Danone explores legal options against Russia

by admin
Danone explores legal options against Russia

According to Reuters, Danone is evaluating the possibility of intervention after Moscow took control of the French group’s Russian subsidiaries.

“Danone is in the process of sending a letter to the Kremlin and is examining possible legal avenues, but in a country of this type, it is not easy to assert one’s rights,” said the source quoted by the agency.

According to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the foreign-owned stakes in Danone Russia, along with the Carlsberg brewery’s stake in a local brewer, were placed under the “temporary management” of the government-owned agency Rosimushchestvo.

According to the source, Danone was close to reaching an agreement for the sale of its Russian subsidiary, when news of the decree was announced.

See also  Tesla is now setting the pace in Wolfsburg - VW has a cost problem

You may also like

China Evergrande Seeks Court Approval for Agreement Arrangement...

Resolution 18 of 07/10/2023 – Revocation of previous...

Resolution 15 of 07/10/2023 – Adoption of the...

Air conditioning with the car stopped: you risk...

China’s Employment Situation Improves with the Recovery of...

Cab Log inaugurates the Italian beer distribution hub

School contract renewal: neutral toilets and alias identities...

The Mexican Peso Depreciates as Chinese Economy Weakens...

Growing real estate market. Here are the capitals...

Inflation slows in June. But the Codacons. “Good,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy