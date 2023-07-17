Danone explores legal options against Russia

According to Reuters, Danone is evaluating the possibility of intervention after Moscow took control of the French group’s Russian subsidiaries.

“Danone is in the process of sending a letter to the Kremlin and is examining possible legal avenues, but in a country of this type, it is not easy to assert one’s rights,” said the source quoted by the agency.

According to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the foreign-owned stakes in Danone Russia, along with the Carlsberg brewery’s stake in a local brewer, were placed under the “temporary management” of the government-owned agency Rosimushchestvo.

According to the source, Danone was close to reaching an agreement for the sale of its Russian subsidiary, when news of the decree was announced.

