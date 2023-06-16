Dax with all-time high over 16,400 points

Among the individual values ​​in the Dax, Rheinmetall shares were once again in focus. As one of the top values ​​in the leading index, they increased by 5.0 percent. Dealers referred to statements by CEO Armin Papperger about an upcoming multi-billion euro ammunition framework agreement with the federal government. As a rule, these are transactions with high margins, a dealer justified the price gains in the shares of the armaments company and automotive supplier. As a result, the shares of the defense electronics manufacturer Hensoldt in the MDax also rose by 3.1 percent.

After a poor year on the stock market for German Internet stocks Investors also continued to access Zalando, Delivery Hero or Hellofresh. Price gains of between 3.2 and 5.7 percent suggest a positive weekly result for all three. In particular, the paper of the fashion retailer Zalando is still clearly on the recovery course and increased by almost 12 percent over the course of the week.

At the bottom of the Dax were the Deutsche Bank papers, down 2.5 percent. CFO James von Moltke had commented on the expected decline in trading income the day before.

A study by the US bank JPMorgan helped the shares of Morphosys in the SDax to jump by almost 9 percent. Analyst James Gordon upgraded the stock by two rating notches from “Underweight” to “Overweight”. He also tripled the price target to 36 euros. “We are betting on pelabresib,” he wrote. Phase III study data for the drug against a malignant disease of the bone marrow and blood are due at the end of the year. Even with a calculated 50/50 chance, there is immense upside potential. Pelabresib is seen as a blockbuster candidate, i.e. as a drug with potential for billions in sales.

A number of stocks will also trade ex-dividend on Friday, including Brenntag, Deutsche Wohnen and DWS.

Also read about the topics Dax and stock exchange: