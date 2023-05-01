Dayana Yastremska, so you can see everything. Crazy tennis fan. The photos

Dayana Yastremska, on Instagram is now a star

The tennis player Dayana Yastremska he enchants on social media with his photos, but he also tells the drama of the war in Ukraine, his country of origin. She had been disqualified long ago for dopingbut after months of anguish and controversy she managed to exonerate herself, proving that the mesterolone (the anabolic for which she was disqualified) entered her body through the relation with his now ex boyfriend. Yastremska has always been very active on social media, especially through channels Instagramrecounts the drama of the war in his country and the clashes against Russia. Other than that the beautiful Dayana also shares the most looks sensualwith shots that really make everyone dream fan.

A abnormal situation for a sportswoman and in an Instagram post from several months ago stop revealed the dramatic moments of the outbreak of guerra in Ukraine: “Wednesday we were at home at Odessa. We spent time with the whole family and then ran a long trip a Lyon, in the city with my father. The evening was pleasant, I still remember everything that happened and the next day we were wake up give her bomb. No one realized what was happening, all of that it was insane. It wasn’t a movie, it was reality.”

