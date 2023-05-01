Home » Dayana Yastremska, so you can see everything. Crazy tennis fan. The photos
Business

Dayana Yastremska, so you can see everything. Crazy tennis fan. The photos

by admin
Dayana Yastremska, so you can see everything. Crazy tennis fan. The photos

Dayana Yastremska, on Instagram is now a star

The tennis player Dayana Yastremska he enchants on social media with his photos, but he also tells the drama of the war in Ukraine, his country of origin. She had been disqualified long ago for dopingbut after months of anguish and controversy she managed to exonerate herself, proving that the mesterolone (the anabolic for which she was disqualified) entered her body through the relation with his now ex boyfriend. Yastremska has always been very active on social media, especially through channels Instagramrecounts the drama of the war in his country and the clashes against Russia. Other than that the beautiful Dayana also shares the most looks sensualwith shots that really make everyone dream fan.

A abnormal situation for a sportswoman and in an Instagram post from several months ago stop revealed the dramatic moments of the outbreak of guerra in Ukraine: “Wednesday we were at home at Odessa. We spent time with the whole family and then ran a long trip a Lyon, in the city with my father. The evening was pleasant, I still remember everything that happened and the next day we were wake up give her bomb. No one realized what was happening, all of that it was insane. It wasn’t a movie, it was reality.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Full screen without digging holes!Video flagship Nubia Z50 Ultra goes on sale: starting at 3,999 yuan – yqqlm

You may also like

The lessons of the Sx to the government...

Deutschlandticket starts – Answers to the most frequently...

Avenger “e”, even with the battery remains a...

Japanese stocks closed higher on Monday, the Topix...

Resolution 7 of 24/04/2023 – Participation of Their...

The 1/5 is not Landini’s toy. Meloni played...

First May among the most bitter ever. Millions...

JLR, 17 billion for e-cars but hides Land...

The long-term leader of the computer industry –...

Palenzona to the presidency of the Crt foundation:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy