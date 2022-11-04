Home Business Dear bills, which companies have provided a bonus for employees
Business

Dear bills, which companies have provided a bonus for employees

by admin
Dear bills, which companies have provided a bonus for employees

The Tesya group, active internationally in the handling of materials and logistics, at the end of October paid to 3,300 employees an “energy bonus” worth a total of 1,000 euros to counter the effects of high bills and rising inflation. “Our collaborators are an inestimable value for us: we are a real international family made up of 19 companies in 15 countries, united by the same strong values, a shared vision, solid synergies and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, where the difference people do it. For this reason, we wanted to give them a sign of closeness in a difficult period for everyone », commented Lino Tedeschi, president and CEO of the group.

Salumificio Fratelli Riva

A similar measure, but implemented through the advance on the paycheck of the thirteenth, was undertaken by the Fratelli Riva salami factory in Molteno (Lecco), where the 147 employees received in the October salary also the share normally distributed in December. A measure defined together with the representatives of the trade unions, pending evaluation of other forms of corporate welfare.

Stellar

The high cost of living also prompted Stellantis to provide financial support of 1,400 euros to 60% of its employees in France in October, while 20% were entitled to aid of 1,100 euros. This was a measure to counter inflation, which is why Stellantis will also bring forward wage negotiations to December, initially scheduled for early next year. While in Italy the trade unions are asking the car manufacturer to fully recover inflation, with a wage increase of 8.4% in 2023.

See also  Foreign exchange trading reminder on September 13: The dollar fell, focusing on the US CPI in August, the European Bank advocated further interest rate hikes, and the euro is expected to continue the upward trend Provider FX678

Fringe benefit tax free

The Bis Aid decree published in the Official Gazette in September had raised the tax-free threshold of fringe benefits to 600 euros (from 258.23), providing, only for the tax period 2022, “that the value of the assets sold and the services provided to the employee,
as well as the sums paid or reimbursed to the same by the employer for payment
of domestic users of the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas, do not contribute to forming the taxable income for the purposes of personal income tax (Irpef) up to a total limit of € 600 ».

You may also like

Trading: Webank (Banco BPM) returns with an event...

BYD’s annual electric vehicle sales are expected to...

The impact of interest rates on ordinary people...

Kering wants Tom Ford. M&A rumors and newsflows...

Liu Qiangdong transferred the shares of JD.com again...

Intesa Sanpaolo churns out quarterly profit beyond expectations,...

Financial 丨 China Overseas Development: Contracted sales of...

Stock exchanges today 4 November: the Fed towards...

The new energy consumption is collectively strengthening, and...

Companies, the CRIF reports a 4.6% decline in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy