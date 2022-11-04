Listen to the audio version of the article

The Tesya group, active internationally in the handling of materials and logistics, at the end of October paid to 3,300 employees an “energy bonus” worth a total of 1,000 euros to counter the effects of high bills and rising inflation. “Our collaborators are an inestimable value for us: we are a real international family made up of 19 companies in 15 countries, united by the same strong values, a shared vision, solid synergies and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, where the difference people do it. For this reason, we wanted to give them a sign of closeness in a difficult period for everyone », commented Lino Tedeschi, president and CEO of the group.

Salumificio Fratelli Riva

A similar measure, but implemented through the advance on the paycheck of the thirteenth, was undertaken by the Fratelli Riva salami factory in Molteno (Lecco), where the 147 employees received in the October salary also the share normally distributed in December. A measure defined together with the representatives of the trade unions, pending evaluation of other forms of corporate welfare.

Stellar

The high cost of living also prompted Stellantis to provide financial support of 1,400 euros to 60% of its employees in France in October, while 20% were entitled to aid of 1,100 euros. This was a measure to counter inflation, which is why Stellantis will also bring forward wage negotiations to December, initially scheduled for early next year. While in Italy the trade unions are asking the car manufacturer to fully recover inflation, with a wage increase of 8.4% in 2023.

Fringe benefit tax free

The Bis Aid decree published in the Official Gazette in September had raised the tax-free threshold of fringe benefits to 600 euros (from 258.23), providing, only for the tax period 2022, “that the value of the assets sold and the services provided to the employee,

as well as the sums paid or reimbursed to the same by the employer for payment

of domestic users of the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas, do not contribute to forming the taxable income for the purposes of personal income tax (Irpef) up to a total limit of € 600 ».