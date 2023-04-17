Home » Defense – Bundeswehr says goodbye to ex-Inspector General Zorn with tattoos
Defense – Bundeswehr says goodbye to ex-Inspector General Zorn with tattoos

Defense – Bundeswehr says goodbye to ex-Inspector General Zorn with tattoos

Former Inspector General Zorn Image: AFP

The Bundeswehr said goodbye to its former Inspector General Eberhard Zorn on Monday evening with a big tattoo. He was replaced by General Breuer in March.

The Bundeswehr said goodbye to its former Inspector General Eberhard Zorn on Monday evening with a big tattoo. Soldiers gathered for the traditional ceremony in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, the Berlin office of the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Zorn was Inspector General for around five years. As a four-star general, the general inspector is the highest-ranking soldier in the Bundeswehr and the superior of the entire force. He is also involved in the federal government’s defense policy planning. The new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) replaced Zorn with General Carsten Breuer in mid-March.

“Today Defense Minister Pistorius said goodbye to my comrade and predecessor in office, General Zorn, with a big tattoo,” Breuer wrote on Twitter. He thanked Zorn for his commitment to the Bundeswehr. His “passion for the troops” was “authentic and exemplary”.

Zorn, 63, took up the post as the highest-ranking soldier in the Bundeswehr in 2018. He was criticized in September for appearing to question the ability of Ukrainian forces to mount a successful counteroffensive against Russian troops.

The Great Tattoo is the highest ceremonial of the Bundeswehr in terms of protocol. It only takes place on very special occasions, such as saying farewell to former defense ministers.

