If you use three words to describe the current state of Huawei’s folding screen, it would be “won numb”.

Launched six types of folding screens in three years, mastered all three folding forms of outer folding, inner folding and vertical folding,Relying on its first-mover advantage in the industry and its influence in the high-end smartphone market, Huawei has maintained more than half of the market share for three consecutive yearsthe leading position is stable, and the absolute dominance of the industry is far ahead.

The word innovation has penetrated into the “bone marrow” of Huawei. The leading position in the industry has not stopped it.

Last year, Huawei Mate Xs 2 brought the ideal folding screen into reality with three breakthrough innovations of ultra-light, ultra-flat, and ultra-reliable, redefining the standards that a large-screen folding mobile phone should have. Now, after nearly a year of research and development and preparations, Huawei’s next-generation folding screen flagship is finally coming.

On March 13, Huawei Terminal announced that it will hold a Huawei spring flagship new product launch conference in Shanghai at 14:30 on March 23. The Huawei Mate X3 folding screen and many new products in all scenarios will be released soon.

Just as the outside world is speculating about what innovations and breakthroughs the new generation of Huawei’s folding screen flagship will bring,The warm-up poster released by Huawei terminal on March 16 excited the entire machine circle. Unexpectedly, Huawei has black technology and killer features!

This time Huawei released two themed posters,One is “light and thin”the feathers form a thin and light folding mobile phone, and the screen is full of lightness, which vividly shows the lightweight characteristics of the new folding screen flagship;The other is “reliable”The transparent ultra-thin folded glass stands in the meteorite block, without fear of gravel, which intuitively reflects the toughness, reliability, drop resistance and impact resistance of the new machine.

At the same time, Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Terminal BG, posted on Weibo that the Huawei Mate X3 has not only achieved a leapfrog improvement in lightness and reliability, but also made a major upgrade in the technology of “piercing the sky upwards”.

In fact, there have been external revelations earlier that Huawei has long had technical patent reserves in terms of folding screens, lightness and reliability.Information on the official website of the State Intellectual Property Office shows that Huawei has applied for patents in 2022.Two technical patents of “an under-screen protection component and electronic equipment” and “display device and its manufacturing method”.

The patent “An under-screen protection component and electronic equipment” provides an under-screen protection component and electronic equipment. The under-screen protection component includes a rigid metal layer, a first connection layer, an elastic buffer layer and a second connection layer stacked in sequence. , wherein the rigid metal layer and the elastic buffer layer are connected through the first connection layer, the second connection layer is used to connect with the display screen, and the thickness of the under-screen protection component is 0.1mm-0.2mm. While ensuring that the under-screen protection component has strong impact resistance and anti-extrusion performance, the thickness of the under-screen protection component is reduced, thereby reducing the space occupied by the under-screen protection component in the thickness direction, which is beneficial to electronic equipment. Thin and light design.

The “Display Device and Its Manufacturing Method” patent provides a display device and its manufacturing method, which relates to the field of display technology, so that the cover plate has good impact resistance, scratch resistance and bending performance, effectively improving the performance of the display device. reliability.

Everyone knows that there are two major pain points for folding large screens.One is that the whole phone is too heavy and not light enough to be portable; the other is that it is relatively poor in drop resistance and impact resistance, and its reliability is not as good as that of traditional tablet phones. The above two patents of Huawei just solved the inherent shortcomings of traditional folding screens that are not thin enough and not reliable enough.

Although we still don’t know the details of the specific landing technology, but combined with the official posters and patent information, we boldly guess that the screen of Huawei Mate X3 will usher in an unprecedented subversive innovation and leapfrog technological breakthrough.Based on the thin, light and reliable advantages of the previous generation, the technology has been upgraded again. For the first time, the upgraded and improved Kunlun glass is used on the folding screen, bringing an ultra-thin, ultra-reliable large-screen experience that subverts the industry.

As for communication,Huawei Mate X3 will most likely carry out a new upgrade on Huawei’s existing Beidou satellite communication technology, bringing an upgraded version of Beidou satellite communication functionTo achieve a better mobile phone satellite communication experience, the specific functions and gameplay will be announced at the press conference, we will wait and see.

In the past three years, Huawei has released six flagship phones with folding screens. As the icebreaker of Huawei’s external folding solution, the first-generation Mate X was launched at the MWC2019 Pakistan Exhibition, attracting the attention of consumers around the world. The Huawei Mate Xs, which was released later, introduced a large-screen software ecosystem and made a new adaptation to the large screen, making the software experience better.

The Huawei Mate X2, which is exploring the inward folding scheme, adopts the double-rotation drop hinge for the first time, and the first double-wedge integrated design, which brings new breakthroughs in structure. The Huawei P50 Pocket, which adopts a vertical folding form, is the first to create a hyperspectral imaging system, and has made a new attempt in design aesthetics.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 released last year has achieved great breakthroughs and innovations in three aspects: thinness, flatness and reliability.

It can be seen that each generation of Huawei’s folding screens is a product of continuous breakthroughs and innovations. It is also driven by the urgent solution to user needs and pain points, and spares no effort in basic innovation. Behind the seemingly daring to be the first in the world, it is actually the result of being down-to-earth and persevering in planting.

But all innovations are not achieved overnight. Usually, a product requires two or even three years of storage. Folding screen mobile phones often require a longer preparation period to make products with better experience. Because it has moving parts, this places higher demands on materials and system design. Officially thanks to Huawei’s long-term research on basic science and technical patent reserves, it is possible to make folding screen mobile phones better.

The emergence of Huawei Mate X3 is the best interpretation of Huawei’s innovative genes. A series of black technology breakthroughs such as screens and communications will redefine the “golden thread” of folding screens, making folding screens truly extremely thin, light as wings, tough and reliable, and resistant to falling The new experience of impact resistance leads the folding screen into the era of lightweight.

Under the premise that Huawei has already occupied the top of the folding screen pyramid in advance, the greater significance of the release of Huawei Mate X3 is to continue to lead the innovation of folding screen mobile phones and promote the development of folding screen mobile phones to the masses. Through subversive innovation, consumers’ desire to purchase and use mobile phones will be stimulated, which will further accelerate the penetration of folding screen mobile phones and form a positive cycle.