Deutsche Bank has published its annual report for 2022. The bank made the highest group profit in 15 years and made a profit of over five billion euros. According to the annual report, Deutsche Bank boss Christian Sewing was paid around 8.9 million euros in 2022.

2022 was a big year for Deutsche Bank. The bank made the highest group profit in 15 years and made a profit of over five billion euros. Management board remuneration also went up. With the exception of one member, all Management Board members were able to increase their remuneration. The annual report shows that all eleven board members of the largest German bank together have a total remuneration of just under 68 million euros received.

1. Christian Sewing

Christian Sewing has been CEO of Deutsche Bank since 2018 and is considered one of the most distinguished bankers. It is not for nothing that he has also headed the Association of German Banks since 2021. It is therefore not surprising that Sewing is the top earner on the board of Deutsche Bank. For the year 2022 he canceled a total remuneration of 8.933.742 Euro a.

2. James von Moltke

James von Moltke can look back on a great investment banking career. Starting at Credit Suisse First Boston, he later also worked for the major banks JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citibank. Born in Heidelberg, he has been CFO of Deutsche Bank since 2019 and received total compensation in this role for 2022 of 7.073.709 Euro.

3. Karl von Rohr

Karl von Rohr is a veteran of Deutsche Bank and started working for it in 1997 after completing his law degree. He has been Deputy CEO of Deutsche Bank since 2018 and also ranks second among the top earners on the Management Board. His total compensation for 2022 was 7.266.592 Euro. Despite the high salary, his future at the bank is uncertain due to the greenwashing scandal at DWS. His contract with the bank expires in autumn 2023.

4. Fabrizio Campelli

Fabrizio Campelli has been responsible for the corporate and investment bank of the largest German bank since 2021. In this role he received 2022 6.485.893 Euro.

5. Bernd Leukert

Since his move from the SAP board to the board of Deutsche Bank, Bernd Leukert’s remuneration has also gone up. For 2022, he received total compensation of 6.266.628 Euro.

6. Alexander von zur Mühlen

Alexander von zur Mühlen is a member of the Management Board at Deutsche Bank and is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region. For this politically difficult role, he received total compensation of in 2022 6.249.101 Euro.

7. Christiana Riley

When Christiana Riley was appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Bank in early 2020, she was the only woman on the Management Board of Germany’s largest bank. With a total fee of 6.161.463 Euro she is also the only member of the Management Board whose remuneration has fallen compared to the previous year. In 2021 she earned 30,000 euros more.

8. Rebecca Short

Rebecca Short is the woman for the future on the Deutsche Bank Management Board and, as Chief Transformation Officer, is responsible for the transformation of the bank. She received a total fee of 6.325.053 Euro.

9. Prof. Dr. Stefan Simon

Prof. Dr. Stefan Simon is serving as Chief Administrative Officer. In 2022, Simon received total compensation of 6.258.838 Euro.

10. Olivier Vigneron

As Chief Risk Officer, Olivier Vigneron has managed everything related to risk at the bank since May 2022. He has years of experience in the European banking sector. He was previously employed at BNP Paribas, UniCredit, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. He received for his time on the Board of Directors 3.840.545 Euro.

11. Stuart Lewis

Stuart Lewis ended in mid-2022 after 26 years at Deutsche Bank. However, in 2022 he received total compensation for his time as Chief Risk Officer of 2.800.432 Euro.