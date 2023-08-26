Digital Transformation Empowers Thousands of Enterprises in Hunan, China

Hunan Embraces Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Industry

Hunan province in China has been actively promoting the digital transformation of its enterprises as part of the “Intelligent Empowerment of Thousands of Enterprises” action. This initiative aims to empower traditional industries, foster the growth of new industries, and promote the adoption of new business models. Through the province’s major industrial Internet platforms, over 30,000 industrial apps have been developed, and more than 7 million industrial devices have been connected, driving improvements in the manufacturing industry.

One notable example of the province’s success in digital transformation is the Zoomlion Intelligent Industry City. In this manufacturing hub, an excavator is produced every 6 minutes, thanks to the collaboration between thousands of industrial robots. The driving force behind the city’s 300 smart production lines is Zhongke Yungu, Zoomlion’s industrial Internet platform. Recently, Zhongke Cloud Valley, the platform’s digital experience center, has moved back to Changsha, the capital city of Hunan, to extend its support to more local enterprises.

Yang Hui, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Zhongke Yungu Technology Co., Ltd., expressed their commitment to extend their digital capabilities beyond sectors like construction machinery, such as coal mining, mining, and ships. They aim to assist enterprises in building their entire industrial ecology through digitization.

To achieve “smart manufacturing,” data and platforms play crucial roles. Kingdee Industrial Internet platform in Hunan has facilitated the transition of 40,248 enterprises to the cloud, providing digital management solutions to over 100,000 large and medium-sized enterprises. Yanjin Shop, a digitally transformed business on this platform, has streamlined its management processes and achieved cloud-based invoicing, fast tax declaration, and improved cost control.

Kingdee China Hunan Branch is further strengthening its commitment to the province by establishing a research and development center in Changsha on September 1. This move aims to enhance collaboration with local enterprises, focusing on quality improvements, cost reduction, and efficiency enhancement.

Hunan Ramon Technology has addressed the digital transformation challenges faced by the traditional steel industry. They have installed over 4,000 sets of automation systems in more than 300 steel plants nationwide. The company has achieved domestic substitution in processes like steelmaking automation, automatic slag removal, and product surface defect detection. Through their industrial Internet platform, remote operation and maintenance personnel can perform one-click inspections, leading to a 15% to 30% reduction in operation and maintenance costs for customers.

CRRC Zhuzhou Institute has implemented online condition monitoring for over 130 wind turbines in wind farms. Real-time vibration data from sensors installed in the blades, nacelle, and transmission chain are transmitted to an intelligent diagnosis system. The use of this data allows for improvements in design capabilities and helps provide accurate data information support for future national power and carbon trading.

The digital transformation initiatives in Hunan have been recognized by Hunan Satellite TV as they commend the province’s efforts in bolstering its manufacturing industry through technology and innovation.

