Digital Value, goes to the main list and aims for 1 billion

Digital Value, goes to the main list and aims at 1 billion in revenues

The goal of Digital Value is to reach 1 billion euros in turnover by 2025, compared to the current 708 million. The estimate, contained in a series of reports drawn up by analysts, is considered “feasible” by the management of the company which today presented the passage of the ICT company from the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana to the main Euronext Milan list. The share on the Stock Exchange closed up by 0.46% at 64.90 euros. “The group” underlines the managing director and president Massimo Rossi “in recent years it has always grown at rates of 20%. In the future, the trend will be more contained, but better than the market which is growing by an average of 8% per year”.

Currently the infrastructure sector in our country is worth around 12-14 billion euros a year, therefore “Digital Value has great room for growth” underlines the group’s strategic advisor Marco Patuano. “In infrastructure, we are the largest operators in a very fragmented market with companies worth 30 million euros which is certainly destined to concentrate”. Different speech in Europe, where the big players are worth 10 times the numbers of Digital Value.

New acquisitions in sight

Il translisting to the main list it is also linked to the group’s willingness to make new acquisitions. take advantage of the possibility of also carrying out stock exchanges. “In the past we paid part of the price of the acquisitions, around 30%, in shares to retain the founder to stay with us” says Rossi “so having more liquid stocks is important”.

Furthermore, the passage should also increase the liquidity on the stock which, despite having a 35% free float, records few trades. For the moment, however, cash generation is sufficient to make new small and medium-sized acquisitions. Currently 65% ​​of the shares are grouped in a holding that controls the group, a hard core formed by the founders of Digital Value and a group of shareholders of the first hour. “Should it serve the entry of subjects who intend to invest on a permanent basis, we are willing to go down in the capital” concludes Rossi.