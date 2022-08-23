Directa SIM announces that the conditions have been met for the Company to qualify as an “issuer of financial instruments widely distributed among the public”.

In particular, Directa announces that the total number of shareholders, other than the controlling shareholders, they hold

overall at least 5% of Directa’s share capital is greater than 500.

Directa SIM then proceeded to make the communications required by the Issuers’ Regulation to Consob. The company will apply this discipline starting from the 2023 financial year.