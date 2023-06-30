Home » Dollar Trading at 17.1515 Pesos per Unit with Upward Trend: June 30, 2023
Title: Dollar Trading at 17.1515 Pesos per Unit, Peso Loses Ground

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

The dollar is currently trading at 17.1515 pesos per unit, showing an upward trend in real time. This comes after the peso experienced a decline in both the weekly and monthly sessions, losing 3.37 cents against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso initially saw a 0.41% appreciation, equivalent to 7.1 cents, with the exchange rate close to 17.05 pesos per dollar. However, it reached a maximum of 17.1327 and a minimum of 17.0456 pesos per dollar. These fluctuations have influenced the current exchange rate between the dollar and the peso.

Here are the latest prices of the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.1162 – Sell: $17.1162
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.91 – Sell: $17.31
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.78 – Sell: $17.41
– IXE: Buy: $15.89 – Sell: $17.31
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.68
– Monex: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.03
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.88
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
– Exchange: Buy: $19.44 – Sell: $20.46
– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.71

In terms of Bitcoins, the current value is $30,399.5, showing a downward trend in real time.

The euro, on the other hand, is quoted at 18.71 pesos, while the overall average for the pound sterling is 21.80 pesos.

For more updates on the dollar, you can visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

