Former Dominos boss Ritch Allison spent nearly $4,000 on pizzas in 2021, according to the company's annual report. Allison's pizza expenses were reimbursed. He said he spent over $6,000 on Dominos pizzas in 2020. Tim Powell, a Chicago restaurant consultant, said free dining perks come with the job, so it's not surprising that Dominos executives are reimbursed for pizza.

When former Dominos boss Ritch Allison retired from the fast-food chain in 2022, he said the job was the “privilege of a lifetime.” Part of that privilege? A personal pizza fix that Allison was happy to take advantage of.

The former CEO was compensated for his personal pizza expenses of nearly $4,000, the reports „Financial Times“. Under Dominos executive compensation for 2021, Allison will receive $3,919 on pizza purchases.

That year, however, the pizza payment was a drop in the bucket for Allison. According to the report, his total compensation for 2021 was $7,138,002 million. For Allison, however, pizza orders of this magnitude appear to be normal. In 2020, his pizza purchases totaled $6126.

Tim Powell, a Chicago restaurant consultant, said free dining perks come with the job, so it’s not surprising that Dominos executives are reimbursed for pizza. “The head of the company must also be the head of the brand,” Powell said.

Allison worked at Dominos for more than ten years and was the chain’s general manager for four years. He retired in spring 2022. During his tenure as CEO, Allison primarily drove digitization within the company. However, he spoke vehemently against working with third-party apps like Uber Eats — unlike the competition.

