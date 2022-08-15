On August 11th, the national listing of Dongfeng Duolika Super Energy and the event of a long-distance tasting tour were officially held in Ningbo. Since July 17th, Dongfeng Duolika Chao can set off from Zhengding, Shijiazhuang, cross Taihang, cross the Yellow River, shuttle Qinling, cross the Yangtze River, pass Zhongyi Yuncheng, Hero Wuhan, Xiaoxiang Changsha, and arrive at Ningbo, the Yongcheng City, driving nearly 4,000 kilometers. With the support of old and new card friends at the scene, Dongfeng Dolica Super was officially listed in Yongcheng, and received bursts of applause and cheers from the participants.





At the event site, Wang Yongqiang, Director of Dolica Sales Department, Light Truck Business Department, Marketing Headquarters of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., said: “Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy is a team of commercial vehicle experts from China and Japan, based on the new strategic platform of Dongfeng light trucks, using Nissan’s development process and learning from Nissan’s manufacturing technology and the introduction of the Japanese product control system have created a high-quality light commercial vehicle.” As the pace of Dongfeng Duolika Super Energy goes farther and farther, the national logistics market and users will definitely feel the benefits brought by Dolica Super Energy. Extraordinary super power experience, and the strength to help card friends create a high-quality and happy life.





Comprehensive upgradeCreate all-round logistics

In 2001, Dongfeng Duolika was born. In the past 21 years, it has formed a brand value of multi-purpose, all-round, high-quality power, practical and trustworthy. Now, in response to the increasingly complex operating environment, Dongfeng Light Vehicles keeps up with market demands, quickly judges market evolution trends, and accurately understands the core needs of customers. Help customers create a better and happy life with safe, comfortable, efficient and reliable light vehicles.





It is understood that Dongfeng Duolika’s new super-energy product took 3 years to build, with more than 6,000 vehicle-level tests, 461 system-level tests, 13,560 component tests, 800,000 kilometers of life verification of key components, and 500,000 kilometers of simulated user use. Verification, and on the basis of the previous generation of Dolica, the four “super evolutions” of appearance, experience, reliability, and value have been realized. It has three dimensions of industry, road conditions and service. , self-use transportation, LTL/Green Pass and other application scenarios differentiated requirements, and easily manage the transportation tasks of complex road conditions such as urban, inter-city, mountain, and plateau.

practice with actionXing Wanli Jian super power

This time, Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy Tasting Miles, cooperates with 6 major regions, connects 18 urban economic belts, jointly explores the operational differences between the north and the south, analyzes the economic gap between the east and the west, and uses a real and direct way to let users experience the product; Use zero-distance contact to shorten the distance between enterprises and users, so that users can buy a car intimately, use the car comfortably, and make money with confidence.





From Shijiazhuang to Yuncheng, Yuncheng to Shiyan, Shiyan to Wuhan, Wuhan to Xiaogan, Xiaogan to Changsha, Changsha to Ningbo… Dongfeng Duolika Chaoneng has been on the road. During the Yuncheng period, Dongfeng Dolica Superpower went deep into the local planting base and transported together with the card friends; during the Shiyan exhibition tour, Dongfeng Duolika Superpower entered the supply and marketing Huaxi Shiyan Agricultural Mall, and “shortened” together with the local card friends; Wuhan Station During the tasting period, Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy once again explored many express and express markets, and traveled with many card friends; during Changsha, Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy and the local fruit tree planting base, the card friend Master Li, jointly transported, and traveled all over the urban area. There are 13 convenience markets. During the period from Changsha to Ningbo, Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy explored the real life of card friends at service stations along the way.





In the future, Dongfeng Duolika Super Energy will reach more cities, cover more regions, and witness the diverse lives of more card fans; in the future, tasting Wanli Xing will not only be a journey to verify product quality, but also a test of light truck markets in different regions. The journey of insight will also be a leading journey to promote the upgrading of user needs.





It will travel thousands of miles, and the reality check is super power. With the pace of Dongfeng Dolica Super Energy Tasting, the national logistics market and users will definitely feel the extraordinary super energy experience brought by Dolica Super Energy, and the strength to help card friends create a high-quality and happy life.



