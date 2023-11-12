E-commerce, Temu, Shein and Miravia eat up Amazon customers

E-commerce, Temu, Shein and Miravia are Amazon’s new competitors

Temu, Shein, Miravia are the three new aggressive e-commerce platforms put in place by China to counter the giant Amazon. And it seems like they’re really starting to succeed. Arriving in the United States and Europe characterized by a hurricane of offers popping up on social media everywhere and at every hour. Shein is the clothing platform most loved by young people in particular, with its rock-bottom prices, super discounts and fashionable items, it is also competing with Primark and Zara. Temu, which arrived this year, quickly gained the number one spot as the most downloaded application. Millions of downloads that have exceeded those of the popular Tik Tok. Below Shein and Miravia. What is the secret of this success? First of all, communication on social media. From there the consumer is “caught” and, with an initial super discount, attracted to register. Here the incessant purchase incentives, the discount codes and advantageous offers with timed expiries seem to be the most important keys to this very rapid success.

E-commerce, super welcome discounts and gifts

Shein welcomes you with a 25% discount and a gift. Temu with discounts ranging from 40% up to 85%. Miravia a 20% discount to welcome you. and then flash offers, shocks with products discounted up to 75%. “Buy now, you can’t miss an opportunity like this” are among the messages that stimulate and generate consumer anxiety. A bit like when airlines offer super-discounted tickets, there are never more than three seats available and so you have to rush and buy. But who owns these “monster” platforms? Temu is from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo. A company capitalized around 100 billion dollars. Miravia is from Alibaba (200 billion). Shein smaller around only 64 billion. In the United States, between December 2022 and March 2023, Temu went from 44.5 million unique visitors to 70.5 million, while Shein gained 6 million visitors to 41 million.

E-commerce, new platforms are gaining subscribers in the UK too

In the UK, Amazon lost 1 million mobile phone users in the first six months of the year while Shein doubled its number to 2 million. Temu involved 3.5 million users in just one month. On a psychological level these platforms seem to favor impulsive and compulsive purchases among users. That is, buying something on impulse and then going back to buy again. In this regard, doctors maintain that “the brain generates a secretion of dopamine, which is the neurotransmitter of pleasure, and we feel happy. But this happiness lasts very little and the peak of joy is reached when the package arrives.” A tactic that is sometimes considered dangerous because it is very close to gambling. For example, in Shein you will find a game icon with the related prizes for discount coupons. A hook to play, win and play again because this is the only place where you can win easily because only in this way, that is by winning, can you buy easily and make the platform win.

