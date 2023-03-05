Home Business Earthquake, new strong shocks throughout Italy. Here are the affected areas
Earthquake, new strong shocks throughout Italy. Here are the affected areas

by admin
2023 seems to be the year of earthquakes. In fact, the telluric movements do not stop in different areas of the world, but also in Italy. On the day of February 4, there were several tremors that frightened the population, which has even poured into the street for fear of what was warned.

An earthquake swarm was felt at around 2pm in the area of ​​the Campi Flegrei; the shock registered was equal to one magnitude of 2.6 and was felt throughout the neighboring territory. Subsequently, another minor quake was recorded. Another shock of equal strength, which affected the area of ​​the North-eastern Sicilian coast (Messina) around 5pm.

