East Africa: Kenya moves along the railway corridor towards South Sudan and Ethiopia

Kenya plans to begin construction in 2025 of a high-speed electric railway, a $13.8 billion project that will link the Indian Ocean port of Lamu with Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The standard-gauge railway will be 3,000 kilometers long and will connect the new port to the central Kenyan city of Isiolo, branching in three to Addis Ababa, Juba and Nairobi. This was revealed by Creamer media, which cites a statement from the Lapsset corridor development authority, the agency in charge of the project.

With an expected domestic economic rate of return in excess of 12%, the proposal is deemed feasible by Lapsset: Kenya is raising $9 million for detailed feasibility and engineering studies from an African Union infrastructure fund. The continental body considers the corridor a priority project to connect countries with an economic output of 233 billion dollars and around 200 million people.

The single-track railway is part of a larger infrastructure plan known as the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport, or Lapsset, a corridor including pipelines, a refinery, power plant, roads and airports that could cost around 22 billions of dollars. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

