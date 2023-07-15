Economy: AfD upswing discourages foreign skilled workers

Economy “Foreclosure Party”

Wirtschaftsweise warns that foreign skilled workers will be deterred by the AfD high

The welcoming culture in Germany already leaves a lot to be desired, says Ulrike Malmendier. The upswing of the AfD will not make it any easier to recruit foreign skilled workers. The economist fears serious consequences.

Economics Ulrike Malmendier warns of serious consequences for Germany as a business location if the AfD’s upswing continues. “Our country urgently needs not only skilled workers, but workers at all levels so that prosperity can be maintained,” said the professor of financial market economics to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The recruitment of workers from abroad will not succeed to a sufficient extent if a foreclosure party like the AfD is becoming increasingly popular – and polarization comes to the fore.”

Germany, with its complicated language, bureaucracy and inadequate childcare, already finds it difficult to persuade skilled workers to come and stay, the member of the Advisory Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development told the newspapers.

The welcoming culture in Germany leaves a lot to be desired. The advance of nationalist forces will certainly not make recruiting skilled workers any easier. “Especially in regions where we would like to locate larger companies with higher wages,” said Malmendier.

Germany needs 400,000 additional workers every year. This was shown by figures from the 2022/23 annual report. However, due to the high rate of those leaving Germany, the country needs around 1.5 million gross recruited workers per year. The economy added that the competition for workers in Europe is fierce and a lack of willingness to accept will certainly not help.

