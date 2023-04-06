Listen to the audio version of the article

Spread the charging infrastructure also in peripheral areas. This is the objective with which the City Plug project was born, which saw the inauguration in a residential area of ​​Brescia of the first five columns designed by Giugiaro Architettura.

A2A: the first series of City Plug columns

With the inauguration of the first series of City Plug columns, entirely designed by A2A, the group gives a new impetus to the development of private electric mobility in urban contexts with an increasingly widespread and innovative recharging network, also accessible to electric cars with batteries small and plug-in hybrids.

The project takes the experience of the domestic wall box onto the street, promoting the diffusion of a new model with low-power energy supply (up to 7.4 kW per outlet).

The new slow-charging columns also allow those who do not have a private parking space to connect their electric car near the house without time limits and taking advantage of the periods in which it would be stationary or parked on the street, and guarantee the user a service with low costs.

At the moment, the first five columns have been installed (each of which can charge two cars) and ten parking spaces have been set up, of which only two are currently reserved for electric cars. A gesture that leaves it to the citizens’ common sense not to occupy the parking lots (albeit white) with internal combustion engine cars.

Columns with renewable energy

The columns are powered exclusively with 100% certified renewable energy and thanks to a balancing system on the various sockets, controlled by specific software, they allow you to manage the power load to keep the grid stable and at the same time allow you to maximize the number of cars connected to the single device.

This project provides for a progressive implementation and aims to be extended to the whole national territory. The first recharging area with City Plug was set up in Via Boves and the agreement with the Municipality of Brescia includes two more in Via Renato Serra and in Via Torino.

City Plug: this is how the project was born

The prototype of the new columns was designed following a contest in which the company’s employees took part. With their innovative structure and small size, they take up minimal space on the ground, fitting harmoniously into the street furniture, and can be easily integrated into light poles or advertising monitors. They are also easily accessible both with the A2A App and with those of the other providers of interoperable top-up services.