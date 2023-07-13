Elon Musk: AI to Surpass Human Intelligence in 5 Years, China Leading the Way

Title: Elon Musk Predicts AI to Surpass Human Intelligence in 5 Years, Seeks International AI Regulation Cooperation with China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a bold statement, suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) systems smarter than humans will be a reality within the next five to six years. Musk also expressed his belief that China will lead the way in international cooperation for AI regulation. During a live Twitter event, Musk announced the establishment of his AI company, xAI, aiming to compete with industry leaders such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.

The formation of xAI marks Musk’s commitment to advancing AI development and building computers capable of taking on more tasks traditionally performed by humans. Musk has been working on xAI for several months and officially registered the company in Nevada earlier this year. The company’s website states that xAI will operate independently while collaborating closely with Musk’s other ventures like SpaceX and Tesla.

In his Twitter event, Musk addressed concerns about the potential dangers of superintelligent AI while also promoting the development of the technology through his own company. He candidly admitted that if he had the opportunity to pause or slow down AI development, he would do so. However, he acknowledged the impracticality of such a scenario. Instead, Musk expressed his desire to develop AI that is curious about human beings and the universe without posing a threat.

Contrary to the opinions of most AI researchers, Musk boldly predicted that AIs surpassing human intelligence could be just five to six years away, a significantly shorter timeframe. He also welcomed government regulation and recently engaged in discussions with senior Chinese government officials regarding AI risks and regulation. Musk expressed his confidence in China‘s willingness to collaborate with international partners in regulating AI to prevent potential risks.

When asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial life, Musk shared his fascination with the stars and his hope that one day humans will uncover the mysteries of the universe. He expressed his curiosity about the existence of alien civilizations and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

As the development of AI advances rapidly, Elon Musk’s views on the subject continue to garner attention. Meanwhile, the establishment of xAI and Musk’s dialogue with Chinese officials indicate his commitment to ensuring the responsible and controlled advancement of AI technology.

