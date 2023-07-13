Elon Musk Launches xAI: A New Artificial Intelligence Company in the Tech Industry Race

Elon Musk Launches New Artificial Intelligence Company, xAI

July 13, 2023- In a race to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) projects, Elon Musk, the tech industry titan, has officially launched his new AI company, xAI. Musk made the announcement on Twitter, the social media platform he owns, on Wednesday. This comes after Musk registered the AI company in Nevada earlier this year.

According to previous reports by The Wall Street Journal, Musk has been actively recruiting researchers to create a company that would rival OpenAI, a leading AI organization known for launching the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year. Musk has voiced his concerns about ChatGPT being too politically correct and has apprehensions about the potential implications of powerful AI systems being beyond human control.

Interestingly, Musk was once a co-founder of OpenAI but left the organization following a power struggle. Now, with the foundation of xAI, Musk aims to create an AI company that better aligns with his vision and values.

The xAI website emphasizes that it is a separate entity from Twitter, which Musk has recently renamed X Corp. This alignment with the letter “X” is not new for Musk, as he previously started X.com, an online bank that eventually became PayPal. Additionally, Musk often refers to one of his children as X.

The newly established AI company states that it has recruited individuals with industry experience from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and even Musk’s own electric vehicle company, Tesla. Musk, who serves as the CEO of Tesla, is known for his involvement in various sectors of the tech industry.

As the tech industry continues to advance AI technology, the launch of xAI signals Musk’s determination to play a significant role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. With his past successes and influential presence in the tech world, his new AI venture is expected to make headlines in the coming months.

