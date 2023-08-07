Elon Musk wants to live stream cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg on X

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing a cage fight for several months. Getty Images

Elon Musk seems to confirm his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is happening.

The billionaire said he was live-streamed on his social media platform X.

Zuckerberg has yet to comment on the proposal.

Elon Musk is keen to get in the ring with Mark Zuckerberg. There is no other way to explain why the billionaire wrote on his platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that he wanted to stream the long-awaited cage fight live on the platform. Musk left open when the fight should take place. Zuckerberg has not yet commented on this.

“The Zuck vs. Musk fight will be streamed live on X”

“The Zuck vs. Musk fight will be streamed live on X”, wrote Musk, “All proceeds go to a veterans’ charity.” Musk also revealed that he is preparing well for the fight against Zuckerberg. He lifts weights all day.

The X owner says, he brings weights to work because he “doesn’t have time to work out”. On Friday, in a bizarre live stream video on X, he was seen doing a bicep curl to test the platform’s functionality. He lifted the bar and said, “This is me curling a 45”

An X user asked Musk what the point of this fight was and if it was just to motivate him to train. Musk answered: “It is a civilized form of war. Men love war.”

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk im Käfigkampf?

The two tech leaders and rivals agreed to settle their differences in June after Musk criticized Meta’s plans to introduce Threads. One X user warned him to “be careful” because Zuckerberg practices jiu-jitsu. Musk responded that he was “ready for a cage fight.” Zuckerberg then accepted his invitation in an Instagram story and wrote: “Send Me Location”.

According to Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White, who has been on the phone with both of them, it is the two “absolutely serious”to fight each other.

White’s representatives contacted a senior Italian government official after Italy’s culture minister approached Zuckerberg about the idea of ​​a duel of billionaires in Rome’s Colosseum. There is no official announcement yet if, when and where the duel will take place.

Meta, X, and Elon Musk didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours.

This text was translated from English by Lisa Dittrich. You can find the original here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

