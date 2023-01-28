In 2022 Emak recorded a preliminary consolidated turnover of € 606.6 million, up by 3.1% compared to 588.3 million in 2021 (+2.3% on a like-for-like basis of consolidation).

The Chief Executive Officer Luigi Bartoli commented: “The Group closes 2022 with a historic sales result, exceeding 600 million in turnover for the first time, an all the more important milestone considering the difficult external scenario in which it was achieved.”

At operating segment level, the Outdoor Power Equipment segment recorded a drop of 1.3%, penalized both by the unfavorable weather for gardening products and by the consumption crisis which led to a reduction in sales during the second half of the year.

The Pumps and High Pressure Water Jetting segment closed the year with growth of 4.9% (3.4% on a like-for-like basis), with a positive trend in products for agriculture and industry and a slowdown in those for cleaning.

The Components and Accessories segment saw an increase in sales of 6.3% (5.6% on a like-for-like basis), mainly linked to the excellent performance of agricultural products.

The beginning of 2023 continues to be negatively impacted by the uncertainty of the global context. Consequently, the Group’s expectations for the first part of the year are to achieve turnover at higher levels than in recent history, while not replicating the record first quarter of 2022. The Group has implemented the appropriate management actions in order to deal with the situation, continuing the initiatives aimed at strengthening its competitive positioning and keeping a close eye on any growth opportunities through acquisitions.