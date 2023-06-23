Home » Enel X builds the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant for Rome Airports
Enel X builds the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant for Rome Airports

Enel X, Enel’s division specializing in energy efficiency solutions and services recently won a European public tender called by Aeroporti di Roma. The goal is to provide innovative solutions and technologies that integrate the production of energy from renewable sources, accelerating the sustainability path of the airport authority.

To carry out this ambitious project, Enel X will collaborate with Circet SpA, an important company operating in the infrastructure development sector. Together, the two companies will work to create the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in an European airport, a significant milestone in the promotion of clean and sustainable energy sources.

The photovoltaic system that will be created thanks to this collaboration will represent an important step forward in the diffusion of renewable energy in European airports. Enel X and Circet SpA, through the use of the most modern technologies in the field of energy efficiency, will contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the promotion of a greener and more sustainable future.

