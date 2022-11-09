Home Business Energy, important agreement: Eni and Leonardo together for decarbonisation
Energy, important agreement: Eni and Leonardo together for decarbonisation

Energy, important agreement: Eni and Leonardo together for decarbonisation

Eni and Leonardo united by an agreement for the development of decarbonisation projects. An important turning point on the energy front for Italy, announced with a joint note by the two groups.

Eni and Leonardo today signed an agreement for the development of joint initiatives in the field of sustainability and innovation, with the aim of encouraging the process of energy transition and decarbonisation of their activities.

The collaboration between Eni, a leading international company in the energy sector, and Leonardo, a global leader in the Aerospace, Defense and Security sectors, will develop in particular in the circular economy to promote and accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation. in the aerospace sector, the production and use of energy from renewable sources, the energy efficiency of buildings and production plants, the recycling of materials and the valorisation of scraps and waste.

In particular, the agreement provides for the experimentation and use of sustainable biofuels for aviation and joint research programs with a specific focus on e-fuels and hydrogen. The collaboration will also include the sharing of technological best practices on HSE (Health Safety and Environment) and cyber-security.

