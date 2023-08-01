Equita: Enel and Lottomatica enter the best pick selection

(Teleborsa) – Following the half-yearly results, Equita further raised Enel’s weight by 50 bps in the main wallet, bringing the energy group into the selection of best picks. “We believe that Enel today has the better positioning in the Utilities segmentin order to benefit from the normalization of retail margins, the growth of renewables and the stabilization of debt – reads the research – With the confirmation of the disposals plan by the new CEO and pending the new November plan, we believe that […] Enel’s profile remains interesting”

Furthermore, Equita increased the weight of Lottomatica in small-cap wallet, inserting it among the best picks. “The title delivers exposure to a very solid organic trend, driven by the structural growth of the online channel, as confirmed by the excellent 1H results and the upward revision of the FY23 guidance and by clear opportunities for inorganic growth, given the fragmented nature of the market”. According to analysts, “these attractive characteristics are not reflected by highly compressed multiples, at a discount of 30% compared to the most comparable players in the sector”.

(Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

