Essilux and Intesa, agreement to support future optometrists of the Vinci school

EssilorLuxottica and Intesa Sanpaolo have reached an agreement to financially support the students of the Institute for Research and Studies in Optics and Optometry (IRSOO) in Vinci.

According to the Agreement, IRSOO students will be given the opportunity to benefit from “per Merito”, a loan of up to 30 thousand euros dedicated to those enrolled in a tertiary training course (Universities, Polytechnics, ITS, AFAM, SSML and higher vocational training) on ​​the sole condition of engaging in one’s own educational growth.

«In EssilorLuxottica we continue to invest in training for the sector, with the aim of making it accessible to as many people as possible – comments Alessandra Senici, Head of Leonardo, EssilorLuxottica -. IRSOO, which includes two years of school after high school, guarantees a percentage of employment that reaches almost 100%, both within the Group and in the thousands of sales outlets of our partner customers in Italy. It represents a great opportunity for many young people and an opportunity for growth for the entire optical sector, also in terms of the quality of the services offered to customers».

“per Merito” allows the beneficiaries to cover the costs relating to the enrollment fee, the purchase of teaching materials, the costs of accommodation and whatever is necessary to face the training period, with no obligation to report and without any guarantee required by the bank. The subscription rate for students is fixed and all interest is paid by Intesa Sanpaolo to the Fund for Impact, the fund created by the bank and intended for categories with difficulty accessing credit.

Once the studies have been completed and for the following two years, a “bridging period” is activated, after which the repayment of the loan begins, which can have a duration of up to 30 years. In the event of early repayment, Intesa Sanpaolo does not apply additional costs to those of the loan.

