ETECSA Announces International Promotion for End of Year Recharges: All the Details You Need to Know

ETECSA Announces International Promotion for End of Month

ETECSA, the only telecommunications company in Cuba, has announced an international promotion for its clients at the end of this month. The promotion allows each prepaid customer who receives an international recharge of between 500 CUP and 1,250 CUP from December 18 to 23, to quintuple the recharged balance. In addition, customers will receive bonuses of 25 GB (for all networks) and unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am.

The promotion will be valid from 00:01 a.m. on December 18, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. on December 23, 2023, Cuba time. The mobile line will be valid for 330 days after making the recharge with the offer. The 25 GB bonuses and unlimited internet will be valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

With the balance received from this promotional recharge, customers will be able to perform all the actions they normally perform with their main balance, including national and international calls, purchase of bags, packages, data plans, minutes, and SMS, as well as activation of the Amigo plan. Refills cannot be made through MLC stores in Cuba, but through international sites such as www.cuba.dtone.com, www.ding.com, and others.

It is important to note that international recharge is not carried out according to the new exchange market for the dollar and other foreign currencies applied in Cuba. According to Etecsa, the new exchange market does not modify the price of its products and services.

Overall, the end of month international promotion from ETECSA offers significant benefits to prepaid customers who receive an international recharge. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to maximize your balance and receive bonuses for data and internet usage.