Etecsa’s New Super Offer: How to Get a Mobile Line in Cuba at an Affordable Price

“Etecsa Offers Affordable Mobile Phone Line in Cuba for Limited Time”

A new promotional offer from Cuba’s Telecommunications Company, Etecsa, is set to make purchasing a mobile phone line in the country more affordable for a limited time. From December 18 to 23, the company is offering a special deal through international distributors, allowing users to activate a mobile line with an initial recharge of 250 CUP, plus a bonus of 10 GB for just 125 CUP. However, it’s important to note that purchases must be made in foreign currency.

Interested individuals can take advantage of this international super offer by visiting www.cuba.dtone.com. The platform has shared details of the promotion, which includes the opportunity to purchase a Cubacel Permanent Mobile Line Activation for only 7.49 USD. This includes 250 CUP in the main balance, a 10 GB bonus for all networks, and the option to pick up the new mobile line at a commercial office of your choice.

To reserve the mobile line and ensure access to the offer, visitors to the website can select the desired promotion, choose the office for pickup, and complete the registration process.

This offer provides a unique opportunity for those in Cuba who have been interested in obtaining a mobile phone line but have found them to be too expensive. With this new promotional deal, users can now take advantage of a more affordable option for activating a mobile phone line.

