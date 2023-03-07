Home Business EU Commission calls for stress tests for heat pump manufacturers
The EU Commission also wants to oblige large companies that produce strategic technologies – such as batteries, electric cars, hydrogen, heating pumps, drones, satellites and modern semiconductors – to carry out stress tests every two years so that they can run through all possible scenarios in the event of a supply disruption. In addition, the companies should carry out an audit in which the proportion of strategic raw materials in the total input is recorded. This is intended to sensitize management. “These measures mean that the costs of potential delivery difficulties are taken more into account,” says the draft regulation.

