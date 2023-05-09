European cohesion also involves listening to local authorities

Listen to the audio version of the article

On Europe Day, 9 May, we celebrate the progress made since the famous speech 73 years ago with which the then French Foreign Minister, Robert Schuman, called for solidarity and cooperation between countries to achieve lasting peace in Europe . Words that ring even louder today as we face yet another terrible war on European soil.

It has been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and from day one solidarity has prevailed not only among European heads of state and government, but also among regional mayors and governors. In a spirit of partnership between cities and territories, the European Committee of the Regions has ensured that we maintain and build bridges with our Ukrainian friends, providing aid and welcoming millions of displaced people into our communities.

The International Summit of Cities and Regions, which took place in Kiev on 20 April, was an opportunity for us to reaffirm our solidarity and support for Ukrainian mayors, governors and citizens.

At the same time, remaining faithful to Schuman’s words, we know that Ukraine will have to be rebuilt through concrete works. That’s why we created the European Alliance of Regions and Cities for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which brings together European and Ukrainian local and regional authorities to coordinate their joint efforts to revive the country’s post-conflict economy.

The impact of the war is affecting our regions and cities. Rising energy prices and runaway inflation add to the long list of challenges facing Europeans, such as the climate crisis, inequalities and the socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.