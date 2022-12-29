All the main stock exchanges of the Old Continent veered upwards which, after a weak start, returned above parity in the middle of the session thanks to the rise in the main Wall Street indexes.

At the moment the EuroStoxx50 index shows an increase of 0.56% thus reaching 3,830 points; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index after reaching an intraday low of 23,645 points reversed its trend and is now in the 23,941 area, up 0.7%.

The German Dax40 index also performed well, up 0.6%, as did the Spanish Ibex 35 (+0.47%).