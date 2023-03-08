Home Business Even censorship has its limits
Even censorship has its limits

Siegbert Faiss is chief physician for internal medicine and gastroenterology at the Sana-Klinikum Berlin-Lichtenberg. Two years ago, colleagues would have motivated him to report on everyday hospital life online, via a platform like LinkedIn, says Faiss. “Initially I had doubts that what I had to report would be of interest to others,” says the doctor. Despite this, he began posting regularly. For example, he showed a video showing how a five millimeter small cancerous tumor was peeled out of a patient’s stomach. “The operation was a great success that I wanted to share with others,” says Faiss. For laypeople, the relevance of his contributions is not always immediately apparent. However, what he posts to LinkedIn appears to be well received and valued by healthcare professionals, as can be seen from the comments on some of the posts.

