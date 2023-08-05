Exclusive Offer: Get a Golden Star Membership at Costco for Only $60 and Enjoy Amazing Benefits

Title: Special Offer: Costco Membership Comes With Exciting Benefits for New Customers

Subtitle: Get a Golden Star Membership, Digital Gift Card, and More

If you’ve been eyeing a Costco membership but haven’t taken the plunge yet, here’s some news that might grab your attention. Currently, the American company is offering an exclusive deal on its membership, making it even more enticing. For just $60, instead of the regular price, new customers can avail the Golden Star membership. But that’s not all – the best part is the refunds you can receive.

When you sign up, you’ll also receive a $45 digital gift card and a 40% off coupon for a $250 online purchase. All you need to do is make your purchase through the Groupon website.

Make sure to use the gift card before October 31st. Additionally, Groupon has an extra perk for those purchasing a Costco membership. By booking a trip with Costco Vacations, valued at a minimum of $2,500, you’ll receive an additional $100 gift card. The only condition is that the trip must take place before May 2024 and be booked before October 31. However, this offer is only available until August 20, exclusively on the Groupon website.

It is important to note that purchasing a Costco membership through Groupon will automatically renew it. If you decide not to continue with the membership, make sure to cancel it before the end of the year.

This promotion applies solely to new Costco buyers and individuals whose membership expired before March 31, 2023. In contrast to its rivals, Costco has not raised its membership fees yet, unlike Sam’s Club.

When asked about their reasoning behind this offer, a Costco spokesperson stated, “We don’t think it’s right for non-members to receive the same benefits and prices as our members”.

Grab this limited-time opportunity and become a member of Costco to enjoy exclusive perks, amazing discounts, and high-quality products. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal!

***

You may also like: [Article suggestions]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

