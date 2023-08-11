Extra profits, Cattaneo: “Meloni is thrown away”. Flounder: “Credibility falters”

Alessandro Cattaneo and Corrado Passera

Extra profits, criticism of Meloni from the “big” of finance and beyond

The last move of Meloni government before breaking ranks for the summer break is creating a storm. The question of extra profit tax of banks has generated chaos not only on the markets, with the loss of 9 billion in a single day, but also at the level politico and between big in finance. Forza Italia is increasingly distancing itself from this provision, also because it affects, among others, a strategic asset of Fininvest such as Mediolanum. The former group leader in the Chamber of the Azzurri certainly does not send them to tell the premier: “With the tax on extra profits – he says Alexander Cattaneo in Il Foglio – Meloni risks throwing away all credibility. Fortunately there is time to improve the measure. Because the fact that we have realized, at least in Forza Italia but perhaps not only in Forza Italia, that the rule needs to be corrected, I consider it a sign of maturity. An industrious repentanceecco.

“Good then – continues Cattaneo – le clarifications arrived from the Mef. And obviously in Parliament there will be a way to improve the law, taking all the time that will be necessary”. Borders on the government’s decision also come from “big names” in finance such as Conrad PasseraCEO of illimity Bank. “I think – says Passera – that the measure should be adjusted and that it should handle the whole affair with big Attention e professionalism“.

Read also: Sting banks, for Mediolanum profits halved. FI to the rescue: “Changes”

Read also: Bank extra profits, Meloni: “With money you help families in difficulty”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

